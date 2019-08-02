Elevate your Fashion Quotient with Forever 21 X Grazia’s Exclusively Curated Collection

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Your passport to nailing the cover girl look Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)Forever 21, your go-to fashion destination from Los Angeles, part of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Pvt. Ltd. announces their latest collaboration with the countrys most sought after fashion powerhouse, Grazia. A result of a confluence of the best fashion brains at Forever 21 India HQ and Grazia Indias Editor, Mehernaaz Dhondy, the collection showcases hand-picked Forever 21 looks that has been curated exclusively for you. Taking inspiration from major global runways trends, Forever 21 X Grazias curated collection is an ode to today's chic Indian woman. Available exclusively from the 2nd of August 2019 at www.forever21.in, the curated collection comes just in time to sort out your wardrobe dilemmas. Count on us to flaunt your A-game with 20 stylishly fashionable looks from the Forever 21 x Grazia collection. Make an unforgettable statement with a monochrome belt-bag from the Varsity Rule look. Fashion is an amalgamation of style and comfort, and what better way to define this statement with the plaid belt-bag strapped over your waist. Fill this up with your night-out essentials such as phone, make-up, and cash for a hassle-free outing experience. For a more en-vogue look, strap the belt-bag across your shoulder. Shine bright this monsoon with the Hello Sunshine curation. Slip into a gorgeous mustard cut-out dress for an effortlessly stunning look! Dont forget to couple this with a beige crochet bag lined with fringes for an added boho effect. Say yes to the Print Riot look! Priced at INR 3,999/, the urban look encompassing of an easy-to-slip into the yellow and white striped jumpsuit, animal printed sneakers and a beige crochet bag. The Forever 21 x Grazia curated collection houses a variety of looks perfect for any occasion such Island Blues, Flower Power, Not So Basic, That 70s Show, Go Graphic, High Utility, Sundowner Chic, Holiday Hangover, Costal Gal, The Hero Tee, Sporty Chic, Shore Front & Hybrid Play. The collection also hosts trendy looks for men such as Stripe Overload, Stick to basics and Skater Boy. Each look from the Forever 21 x Grazias curated collection comes equipped with handpicked apparels, footwear and accessories put together to help you flaunt a runway worthy look. Welcome August in style with Forever 21 x Grazias exclusively curated collection! Get your hands on the a la mode collection only on www.Forever21.in today. About Forever 21Forever 21 is a California-based fast fashion brand that entered the Indian market in 2010 and has considerably grown since then. The brand has built a strong market for itself and has already become a brand of choice for many fashion conscious women. In July 2016, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited acquired the exclusive online and offline rights to Forever 21s India network. The partnership between Forever 21 and ABFRL marks a milestone in the creation of the largest integrated branded fashion player in India, with a strong foothold in the womens wear segment, given the growing popularity of fast fashion and the young demographics of the country. Forever 21 in India offers clothes and accessories for Men, Women and Girls. With growing demand for its trendy street wear and subtle contemporary pieces, the brand launched its exclusive website (www.Forever21.com/In) for the Indian market in June 2014, and now reaches out to its customers in over 300 towns and cities of the country. About Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd.Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) was formed after the consolidation of the branded apparel businesses of Aditya Birla Group comprising Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.s (ABNL) Madura Fashion division and ABNLs subsidiaries Pantaloons Fashion & retail limited (PFRL) and Madura Garments Lifestyle Retail Company Limited (MGLRCL) in May 2015. Post the consolidation, PFRL was remained as Aditya Fashion and Retail Ltd. ABFRL is Indias no. 1 Fashion Lifestyle entity. It hosts Indias largest fashion network with over 11,000 points of sale, which include, close to 2,500 exclusive ABFRL brand outlets. Image: Print Riot look from Forever 21 x Grazia's exclusive collection PWRPWR