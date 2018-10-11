Eli Lilly enters autoimmune segment in India with launch of Olumiant

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Drug firm Eli Lilly and Company Thursday said it has entered the autoimmune segment in India with launch of Olumiant, a new once-daily oral therapy for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.Olumiant is approved in more than 50 countries across the world, it said. "Lilly India is excited to announce the introduction of its innovative therapy for patients living with rheumatoid arthritis," Eli Lilly and Company (India) MD Luca Visini said. Olumiant is an effective, advanced once-daily oral treatment option for people suffering from rheumatoid arthritis who have not responded well to conventional disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), he added.The product will be available in India in 4mg and 2mg dosage forms, the company said. PTI AKT AKT SHW ANUANU