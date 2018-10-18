Elior India wins the 'Most Innovative Product/Service' Award at the Indo-French Business Awards 2018

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, October 18, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Elior India, a leading provider of catering and food services, announced that the company won the 'Most Innovative Product/Service of The Year' at the Indo-French Business (IFB) AwardsHosted jointly by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) and Business France , the IFB Awards honours outstanding accomplishments of French companies operating in India. The winners were chosen by a 10-member jury and the awards were presented by H.E. Mr. Alexandre Ziegler, Ambassador of France to India.Elior India was recognised for its innovative solutions in food services and its commitment to developing sustainable solutions focussed around reducing waste, along with helping customers enhance their daily food experience.Sanjay Kumar, MD & CEO, Elior India, said "We are honoured to be recognised as one of the most innovative French companies in India. It is our endeavour to continuously improve based on feedback from our customers and by challenging our existing paradigms. We will continue to invest in technology and in building newer solutions to enhance the consumer experience.About Elior India: Elior Group is among the world's leading operators in the catering and food services industry. The Group caters to the best Corporates globally, serving 5.5 million guests each day across 16 countries employing around 1,27,000 employees.Elior entered India in 2016 with the acquisition of MegaBite Food Services and CRCL, two leading Indian contract caterers for the business and industry (B&I) segments. Currently, Elior is among the top three Contract Catering companies in India, serving over 1.8 lakh meals daily.For more information please visit: https://www.elior.inSource: Elior India PWRPWR