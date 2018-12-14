Eliza Dushku paid USD 9.5M by CBS after accusing Michael Weatherly of sexual harassment

Los Angeles, Dec 14 (PTI) CBS paid Eliza Dushku USD 9.5 million in a settlement after she accused Michael Weatherly of harassment and was subsequently written off from "Bull".According to the New York Times, the 37-year-old actor first came forward with the claims against her former co-star following his inappropriate remarks at the beginning of their professional relationship.Dushku appeared in three episodes of the show and had been assured of a significant recurring role, but after raising complaints, Dushku was written off the show, which she believed was in retaliation for speaking out. CBS confirmed the settlement in a statement to Deadline."The allegations in Ms Dushku's claims are an example that, while we remain committed to a culture defined by a safe, inclusive and respectful workplace, our work is far from done. "The settlement of these claims reflects the projected amount that Ms Dushku would have received for the balance of her contract as a series regular, and was determined in a mutually agreed upon mediation process at the time," the statement read. The Times reported that details of the settlement emerged as part of an independent examination of CBS' culture in the wake of sexual misconduct charges levelled against former CEO Les Moonves. PTI SHDSHD