Eliza Dushku pregnant with her first child

Los Angeles, Feb 15 (PTI) "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Eliza Dushku and her husband Peter Palandjian are expecting their first child together.Dushku confirmed the pregnancy news to Us Weekly at a special screening of her documentary "Mapplethorpe"."We're just very excited. We just got married in August. It's a special year for us," Dushku said. The 38-year-old actor tied the knot with Palandjian, 54, CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation, in a courtyard at the Boston Public Library on August 18, 2018.