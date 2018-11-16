Elizabeth Banks and Universal working on movie version of 'Science Fair' documentary

Los Angeles, Nov 16 (PTI) Elizabeth Banks and Universal Studio are teaming up to bring a narrative adaptation of the 2018 documentary "Science Fair" to the big screen.The National Geographic-backed feature, which won audience awards at both Sundance and SXSW, follows nine high school students from around the globe as they navigate rivalries, setbacks and hormones on their journey to compete at the International Science and Engineering Fair. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Jordan Weiss will write the screenplay for the film.Banks will produce with Max Handelman via their Brownstone Productions. Brownstone' s Alison Small will executive produce.Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster, who wrote, directed and produced the documentary, will serve as associate producers. Universal vice president production Sara Scott will oversee on behalf of the studio. SHDSHD