Elizabeth Banks to anchor ABC game show 'Press Your Luck'

Los Angeles, May 3 (PTI) Actor-director Elizabeth Banks is all set to host ABC Network's new game show "Press Your Luck".According to Variety, the show will premiere on ABC on June 12. It is produced by Freemantle. The show will feature three contestants in each episode as they compete for cash and prizes by answering questions and avoiding the WHAMMY, who can take all their winnings. Banks, 45, will also executive produce the show alongside Jennifer Mullin, Max Handelman and John Quinn.