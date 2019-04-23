Elizabeth Henstridge, Zachary Burr Abel are engaged

Los Angeles, Apr 23 (PTI) "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" star Elizabeth Henstridge is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Zachary Burr Abel.The 31-year-old British actor shared the news on Instagram."We have some news to share with you A proposal in three parts; Happy, Shocked, Flip Yeah. @zacharyburrabel couldn't love you more," wrote Henstridge, who stars as Jemma Simmons on the ABC action drama. She also shared three photos captured during the proposal, including two pictures of the couple showcasing the ring and one of herself wiping away tears.Burr, an actor best known for "Make It or Break It", also shared the news on his social media accounts. PTI SHDSHD