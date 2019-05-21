Elle Fanning faints at Cannes dinner

Cannes, May 21 (PTI) Actor Elle Fanning fainted at the Chopard Trophee dinner at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Fanning, who is a member of this year's festival jury, was sitting at a table next to sister Dakota Fanning, when she collapsed and fell off her chair nearby.According to Variety, the ceremony was paused for a short while. Hollywood actor Colin Firth, who was seated close to Fanning, quickly offered assistance to "The Beguiled" actor. Actor Marion Cotillard placed a hand over her heart as Fanning was taken away by security.Fanning later took to social media to inform her fans that she is fine. "Oops, had a fainting spell tonight in my 1950's Prada prom dress but it's all good," she captioned her picture in which she can be seen smiling and giving a thumbs up. PTI SHDSHD