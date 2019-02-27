Ellen Page says she was told to refrain from revealing her sexuality

Los Angeles, Feb 27 (PTI) Ellen Page has revealed that after she found fame, she was asked by people in Hollywood to hide her sexuality.The 32-year-old actor, who is married to Emma Portner, became a known face in Hollywood after she starred in films such as "Juno", "Inception" and "X-Men: The Last Stand". She came out a homosexual in 2014.In an interview with Net-A-Porter, Page said she was initially directed by the people in the industry to never talk about her sexual orientation in public domain."I was distinctly told, by people in the industry, when I started to become known: 'People cannot know youre gay'. And I was pressured forced, in many cases to always wear dresses and heels for events and photo shoots. "As if lesbians don't wear dresses and heels. But I will never let anyone put me in anything I feel uncomfortable in ever again," she said.Page is a vocal advocate for LGBTQ issues and had most recently called out Chris Pratt for following an "infamously anti-LGBTQ church". PTI RB RDSRDS