Elton John's biopic 'Rocketman' to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Los Angeles, Apr 13 (PTI) Music icon Elton John's biopic, "Rocketman", starring Taron Egerton in the lead, will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.The Dexter Fletcher-directed film will be getting a special out of competition Gala screening on May 16, reported Variety.Egerton, 28, is portraying the legendary singer in the film which will focus on John's emergence as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music to becoming a music superstar and his partnership with songwriting collaborator Bernie Taupin.Matthew Vaughn and his Marv Films has produced the film along with John and his Rocket Pictures partner David Furnish."We are incredibly honoured and excited to premiere our movie 'Rocketman' at the Cannes film festival on May 16. This has been a labour of love for all of us and we couldn't dream of a better launching pad for this very special film" said Rocket Pictures and Marv Films in a statement.The film's cast includes Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard and Gemma Jones. It is set to be released in the UK on May 24 and in the US on May 31 by Paramount Pictures. The 2019 Cannes Film Festival will run from May 14 to May 25. PTI RB RB