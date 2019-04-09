Emami ropes in Varun Dhawan as Navratna Cool brand ambassador

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Home grown FMCG firm Emami Tuesday said it has roped in actor Varun Dhawan to endorse Navratna Cool brand.Emami will launch Dhawan as its new brand ambassador of Navratna Cool and he would feature in in the new commercial, which will go on air across all channels this week, the company said a statement. Navratna brand, over the years, has been endorsed by leading actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Shilpa Shetty besides southern stars Chiranjeevi and Jr NTR.Commenting on the development, Emami Director Harsha V Agarwal said, "Introducing Varun as Navratna Cools new face is a step towards accelerating our growth plans for the brand. His strong connect with his fans across ages will help us connect better with both existing and new consumers to take the brand to newer heights."The Navratna portfolio consists of Navratna Oil, Navratna Xtra Thanda Oil, Navratna Almond Cool Oil, Navratna Cool and Navratna Smart Cool. PTI KRH KRH ANSANS