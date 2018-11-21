Embassy Group Goes Digital on Real Estate: Turns Big TV Spends Into Virtual Point-of-sale on Mobile

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, November 21, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Achieves 2.3x higher brand recall and 8% lift in purchase intent Real estate in India is pegged to touch US$ 180 billion by 2020 with 92% home buyers searching for homes on the Internet. Embassy solved this challenge of ramping up digital marketing for an industry which sees long sales cycles by syncing TV commercials with mobile ads, creating a virtual point-of-sale on digital (mobile). (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/546244/Embassy_Logo.jpg )The giant real estate group released fresh messaging about its technology-driven projects, for which they spent heavily on TV by advertising on select channels. However, they had to ensure that target audiences were engaged effectively across media platforms where they could measure real outcomes.Mr. Aditya Virwani, Chief Operating Officer - Embassy Group, expressed, "Embassy has always been at the forefront of identifying and implementing unique initiatives across functions. Zapr has played a pivotal role in helping us magnify the reach and impact of our Future First Campaign, which targeted over 644,000+ unique smartphone users who were underexposed to our TV campaign."Synergic cross screen targeting for optimal frequency: Engage over and above TV Using audio content recognition (ACR) technology developed at Zapr Media Labs, Embassy identified viewers of its commercials as they aired live on TV. They were able to target the same individuals on Zapr's ad-tech platform until they reached an optimal frequency of exposure, saving 60% of costs compared to other non-targeted digital platforms.Feedback survey for real-time measurement of campaign impact Since two-thirds of smartphone owners use their phones to learn more about something they just saw on a TV commercial, directly linking Embassy's TV ads with mobile created 2.3x higher brand recall and converted new-age viewers into potential home buyers.Deepak Baid, COO - Zapr Media Labs, said, "Zapr executed this frequency building campaign for Embassy on programmatic, across all app categories in the mobile ecosystem - e-commerce, news, gaming, lifestyle, etc. Our video engagement beat industry standards with 35.58% VTRs and 3.81% CTRs, proving that digital ROIs are instrumental in creating real business outcomes."To read the complete Embassy case study, click here.About Zapr Media Labs Zapr is a fast-growing media-tech startup funded by 21st Century Fox, Flipkart, Saavn and is backed by several iconic angel investors with the vision of being the world's largest offline media consumption repository. Zapr bridges the gap between the offline and online worlds by enabling TV-to-Mobile audience engagement. Over the past few months, we've worked with all major players in the industry: 150+ brands from every nook and corner of the Indian consumer market, broadcasters, agencies, media buyers and research companies.Zapr combines Data Analytics and Ad-technology to solve some of the most challenging problems faced by the Big Media industry globally. Zapr is the only company that measures user-level analytics of TV consumption in India and engages smartphone users via in-house Ad Technology using only Mobile as an advertising medium. To know more about the company, our offerings, careers and work culture, visit: http://www.zapr.in and blog.zapr.in.To receive news and updates on Zapr Media Labs, follow us here:Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedInAbout Embassy Embassy is one of the leading property developers in India with a track record of over three decades in real estate development. Embassy has an extensive land bank across the country and has developed over 53 million sq. ft of prime commercial, residential and retail space in India. Embassy's portfolio of real estate developments spans the commercial, residential, industrial & warehousing, retail and hospitality segments of the real estate industry. Embassy's ongoing residential projects include luxury apartments, villas and integrated townships. The Residential portfolio includes 12 million sq. feet completed, and 17 million sq. feet of ongoing and future development. Embassy's Hospitality business comprises of 2 hotels in Bangalore, and 5 under construction, including the Four Seasons Hotel scheduled to open in Q1 2019. The commercial real estate business includes the development of business parks and ten SEZs across South India, including India's first and only IGBC Platinum Certified Business Park Campus. The portfolio includes 4 Grade A Office Parks in 4 cities, with over 200+ corporate occupiers, providing work space to more than 230,000 employees. Embassy Office Parks has delivered OVER 40 million sq. feet of commercial properties, with a strong pipeline of ongoing and future commercial properties comprising 55 million sq. feet at various stages of planning and development. Embassy Office Parks are estimated to have generated in excess of $20 billion in exports under the STPI and SEZ schemes, since inception.For more information, visit http://www.embassyindia.com.Source: Embassy Property Developments Private Limited PWRPWR