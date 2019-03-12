Embassy Group Signs MOU With the Government of Karnataka Department of Education

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, March 12, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The scope shall provide infrastructural support and educational programs to 16 Government Schools Embassy Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Karnataka Department of Education for the all-round development of children in Bangalore. The scope of the MoU is to provide infrastructural support and educational programs to 16 Government Schools to improve academic skills and to provide holistic learning experiences to students. (Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/546244/Embassy_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/834263/Embassy_Group.jpg ) The MOU, signed for the next two years, was exchanged between the Government of Karnataka Department of Education and Embassy Group's Managing Director and Chairman, Jitu Virwani.Embassy Group, in association with their NGO partner in education, Colours of Life, have worked closely with the Education Department since 2014 towards upliftment of underprivileged children by assisting Government Schools transform into institutes of excellence. The programs include interventions in maths through computers, English, life skills, sports, art and craft, e-classrooms, conducting quizzes, out-bound trips, providing scholarships, alumni programs, health and hygiene initiatives.Embassy Group also undertakes annual distributions of teaching and learning resources such as note books, stationary, school bags, shoes and uniforms to each child.Additionally, Embassy Group has collaborated with corporate occupiers from their various Office Parks in facilitating educational and sustainable infrastructure projects. Together, they have undertaken projects ranging from building new Government Schools together, upgrading existing ones, implementing health and hygiene programs and the clean-up and beautification of public spaces. These initiatives have mobilized over 900 corporate employee volunteers to create a positive impact in their city. Speaking on collaboration between Corporates and the Government, S R Umashankar, the Principal Secretary to Primary & Secondary Education said, "The endeavor of Embassy Group through their Community Outreach team in mobilizing CSR funds and NGOs & their zeal in strengthening the primary education is laudable. Hope they carry the torch and lead other corporates in providing facilities to the needy children."Jitu Virwani, Managing Director and Chairman, Embassy Group commented, "At Embassy Group, we always strive to open new educational doors for Bangalore's under-privileged students. We are very happy to partner with the Department of Education to enhance and uplift the current Government Education system. We hope that this will inspire more corporates and NGOs to partner with the Government in these endeavors to create model Government Schools across Karnataka and deepen the developmental impact we have on society."About Embassy Embassy is one of the leading property developers in India with a track record of over three decades in real estate development. Embassy has an extensive land bank across the country and has developed over 53 million sq. ft. of prime commercial, residential and retail space in India. Embassy's portfolio of real estate developments spans the commercial, residential, industrial & warehousing, retail and hospitality segments of the real estate industry. Embassy's ongoing residential projects include luxury apartments, villas and integrated townships. The Residential portfolio includes 12 million sq feet completed, and 17 million sq. feet of ongoing and future development. Embassy's Hospitality business comprises of 2 Hotels in Bangalore, and 5 under construction, including the Four Seasons Hotel scheduled to open in Q1 2019. A pioneer in leasing office space and developing integrated office parks, Embassy Group has delivered over 40 Million Sq. Ft. of commercial properties. In 2012, Embassy Group and Blackstone entered into a joint venture to form Embassy Office Parks - an entity aimed at creating word class office spaces and building business communities. Some of the marquee commercial assets developed by Embassy Group include Embassy GolfLinks, Embassy Manyata Business Park, Embassy TechVillage and Embassy TechZone that house several multinational and Fortune 500 companies.Source: Embassy Property Developments Private Limited PWRPWR