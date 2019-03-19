Embassy Office Parks issue subscribed 47 pc on second day of bidding

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Embassy Office Parks' public issue, the country's first real estate investment trust (REIT) offering, has been subscribed 47 per cent on the second day of bidding Tuesday. The REIT issue received bids for 3,31,90,000 units against the total issue size of 7,12,56,400 units, showed data available with the NSE. The institutional investors category was subscribed 59 per cent and other investors 32 per cent. The offer is expected to raise up to Rs 4,750 crore. According to a regulatory filing on Friday, Embassy Office Parks has finalised allocation of 58,105,600 units to anchor investors at Rs 300 per unit, totalling Rs 1,743.16 crore. The issue is in a price band of Rs 299-300 per unit and will close on Wednesday. REIT is an investment tool that owns and operates rent-yielding real estate assets. It allows individual investors to make investment in this platform and earn income. Embassy Office Parks is a joint venture of Blackstone and Embassy. It had in September last year filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Sebi to launch REIT, touted as Asia's largest in terms of portfolio size of 33 million sq ft. Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India), Deutsche Equities India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), IIFL Holdings, JM Financial and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are managing the public offer. Besides, Morgan Stanley India Company, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, J P Morgan India and DSP Merrill Lynch are the global coordinators and book running lead managers. Embassy Office Parks, a leading player in commercial real estate, has put 33 million sq ft of office and hospitality assets under its proposed REIT comprising seven business parks and four city-centric buildings spread across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Noida. PTI SUM HRS