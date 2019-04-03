Emcure launches generic metastatic breast cancer drug in India

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Drug firm Emcure Pharmaceuticals Wednesday said it has launched generic metastatic breast cancer treatment drug under the brand name 'Eribilin' in India. The product is a generic version of Eisai Pharmaceutical's cancer drug sold under the brand name, Halaven, Emcure Pharmaceuticals said in a statement. "Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer affecting women in India and its incidence is on the rise. Currently available treatment for triple negative breast cancer in India is out of reach of most patients due to its high cost," Emcure Pharmaceuticals Business Strategy & Specialty Business President Sainath Iyer said. Emcure's Eribilin will change this scenario by offering the drug at a reasonable price to the patients in India, he added. The company will manufacture the product at its plant at Hinjewadi in Pune and market it at a cost which will be approximately 40 per cent less than the innovator brand, Emcure Pharmaceuticals said. "The drug would currently be marketed in India, however Emcure plans to register the brand in international markets as well, wherever the drug is about to go off-patent," the company said. Emcure Pharmaceutials currently has presence in oncology, nephrology, antiretroviral, gynaecology, cardiac, anti-malarial and anti-infective therapies segments. PTI AKT DRR