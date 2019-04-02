Emerging artist award for Vadodra artist Raju Baraiya

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Vadodra-based artist Raju Baraiya has been chosen as the Glenfiddich's Emerging Artist of the Year 2019.The eighth recipient of the honour, Baraiya will represent India at the Glenfiddich Artists in Residence (AiR) programme where he will spend three months at the Glenfiddich Distillery in Scotland with artists from around the world.Baraiya's work takes inspiration from observing and diagnosing the rural in relation to the urban and vice-versa. His practice springs out of this shift from a strong rural background to an urban one. The artist has been deriving imagery from these seemingly ambiguous notions of the urban and the rural, and the complexities between the two spaces create a common meeting ground for him to explore through an impression he holds of them. With his art, he aims to translate the ever evolving image of this convergence. "I feel honored that my art was recognised from amongst the other brilliant artists that participated in the prestigious competition."I am looking forward to my impending 3-month journey where I will get a chance to interact with artists from across the world and create refreshing masterpieces," Baraiya said.The artist will also be awarded Rs 10 lakh, which includes an international allowance of Rs 1,20,000 per month and a work allowance of Rs 5,00,000; besides being given a solo show at Art District XIII Gallery in New Delhi.The 18-year-old AiR programme brings winners from different countries together to spend three months at the Glenfiddich Distillery in Scotland, and take inspiration from their surroundings to produce new works."We are delighted to offer a unique and inspired platform for Indian artists and are overwhelmed at the quality of entries we have received this year. We look forward tointroducing the enormously talented artist- Raju Baraiya to the global platform to refresh and reinvent his talent," said Andy Fairgrieve, global coordinator and organizer of Glenfiddich Artists in Residence programme.The award was judged by a jury comprising of leading artists, gallery owners, art critics and art collectors like Kiran Nadar, V Sunil, Sunil Sethi, Bhavna Kakkar, Nitin Bhayana, Swapan Seth, Veer Munshi, Jagannath Panda, Kapil Chopra, Manoj Adlakha, and Sachin Mehta. PTI TRS TRS MGMG