Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding's 'Last Christmas' release preponed

Los Angeles, Apr 20 (PTI) "Last Christmas", starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding, is now set to release on November, Universal has announced.The studio had earlier dated the romantic comedy to hit the theatres on November 15, Deadline reported Friday.The film will now face off against Warner Bros' "Doctor Sleep", Lionsgate's WWII movie "Midway" and Paramount's "Sonic the Hedgehog" at the box office."Last Christmas", a holiday rom-com, is directed by Paul Feig, best known for helming movies such as "Bridesmaids", "Spy" and "Ghostbusters".The screenplay is penned by Oscar winner Emma Thompson along with Bryony Kimmings.Feig and Thompson will also produce the comedy alongside Jessie Henderson and David Livingstone.