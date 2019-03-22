scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Emily Blunt in talks to lead 'Not Fade Away'

Los Angeles, Mar 22 (PTI) Hollywood star Emily Blunt is in negotiations to star in Annapurna Pictures' upcoming project "Not Fade Away".David O Russell and Blunt's husband, actor-director John Krasinski, are producing the film, reported Variety.The inspirational drama is based on Rebecca Alexander's 2015 memoir "Not Fade Away: A Memoir of Senses Lost and Found".Alexander was born with a rare genetic mutation called Usher syndrome type III and has been simultaneously losing both her sight and hearing since she was a child. A fall from a window left her body completely shattered at the age of 18, but over the next two decades, she became a psychotherapist with two masters' degrees and an athlete who teaches spin classes, despite her limited sight and hearing.Lindsey Ferrentino is adapting the screenplay. PTI SHDSHD

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos