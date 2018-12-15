scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Emily Blunt open to play Mary Poppins again

Los Angeles, Dec 15 (PTI) Actor Emily Blunt says she is open to reprising her role of Mary Poppins for another film.The 35-year-old actor has taken on the iconic role in Disney's latest film "Mary Poppins Returns", which is a direct sequel to the 1964 original.In an interview with CBS, Blunt said like most superhero films, "Mary Poppins Return" should also get a sequel. "If Mary Poppins is a superhero, most superheroes have sequels," Blunt said.When asked whether she would reprise the role in another film, the actor replied, "Yes. I want to be her again. I like being her."She also described the character as "completely bizarre and unknowable".Directed by Rob Marshall, "Mary Poppins Returns" also features Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer and Julie Walters. The film releases in India on January 4, 2019. PTI RB SHDSHD

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos