Emily Blunt to be honoured at Palm Springs Film Festival

Los Angeles, Jan 1 (PTI) Hollywood star Emily Blunt will be receiving the Creative Impact in Acting Award at Palm Springs Film Festival on January 4.According to Variety, the award celebrates Blunt's year in film between her supporting role in "A Quiet Place" and her starring role in Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns". The actor has received SAG nominations for both roles and a Golden Globe nomination for "Mary Poppins Returns".Previous recipients of this award have included Daniel Kaluuya, Charlize Theron, Mark Wahlberg, and Steve Carell. Variety will also honour Ryan Coogler with the creative impact in directing award.The Palm Springs International Film Festival will be held January 3-14. PTI SHDSHD