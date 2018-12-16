Emily VanCamp, Josh Bowman get married

Los Angeles, Dec 16 (PTI) Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman have tied the knot.The couple, who starred opposite each other in ABC drama series "Revenge", got hitched in the Bahamas on December 15.Fellow "Revenge" alum Ashley Madekwe documented her travels to the Bahamas, showing off her wedding-ready attire on her Instagram Story, reported US Weekly.VanCamp, 32, also shared her photos enjoying the tropical weather leading up to the wedding ceremony.The couple is yet to share photographs from the nuptials.VanCamp and Bowman, 30, got engaged in May 2017.They met on the sets of "Revenge", which ran from 2011 to 2015. PTI RDSRDS