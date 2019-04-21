Eminem celebrates 11 years of sobriety

Los Angeles, Apr 21 (PTI) Rap king Eminem is celebrating 11 years of abstinence from alcohol and drugs.The 46-year-old recording artiste, who has struggled with booze and substance abuse over the years, took to Instagram Saturday to share the news."11 years - still not afraid," Eminem wrote, in a nod to his hit song "Not Afraid".The rapper shared the pictured of a coin, which is given to Alcoholics Anonymous members when achieve a milestone in their journey, featured a Roman numeral XI (meaning 11) engraved on it, along with words "service", "unity" and "recovery".Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, nearly died from an accidental overdose in 2007.The Grammy-winning rapper checked himself into rehab in 2008 and started the 12-step programme.In 2015, he opened up about his battles with addiction in an interview, wherein he revealed he overdosed on Valium and Vicodin pills that landed him in hospital nine years ago. Eminem previously said it was his three children -- Alaina, 25, Hailie, 23, and Whitney, 17 -- who gave him the strength to give up drugs. PTI RDSRDS