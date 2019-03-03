Emma Roberts cast in Netflix rom-com 'Holidate'

Los Angeles, Mar 3 (PTI) Emma Roberts is set to feature in Netflix's romantic comedy "Holidate".According to Variety, John Whitesell is attached to direct with Tiffany Paulsen penning the script.The plot revolves around Sloane (Roberts) and Jackson, two singles who hate the holidays since their continual lack of a significant other subjects them to the judgement of their family members or stuck with awkward dates. When they meet, they decide to be each other's plus-ones for every holiday celebration over the course of one year.The male lead is yet to be finalised.The film will be co-produced by McG's Wonderland Productions.Production is expected to begin later this year. PTI RDSRDS