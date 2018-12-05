Emma Stone to play Cruella, 'I, Tonya' director in early talks to helm

Los Angeles, Dec 5 (PTI) Emma Stone is set to star in Disney's live-action take on Cruella de Vil, the antagonist from "101 Dalmatians".According to The Hollywood Reporter, "I, Tonya" director Craig Gillespie is in early negotiations to helm "Cruella".Stone will play the infamous villain in what is being billed as an origin story, set in the early 1980s with a punk vibe. Hollywood veteran Glenn Close famously portrayed the role of the maniacal, notorious, fur-loving dog-hating head of a fashion house who would go to any lengths to get hold of more and more Dalmatian fur in "101 Dalmatians" and "102 Dalmatians".Prior to Gillespie, Alex Timbers was on board to direct the project, the deal could not go through due to scheduling issues. Andrew Gunn is producing "Cruella" with Marc Platt and Kristin Burr. PTI RDSRDS