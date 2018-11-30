EMMVEE inks pact with Swedish firm Spowdi for mfg, supply of solar water pumps

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) EMMVEE Photovoltaic Power Private Limited Friday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Swedish firm Spowdi for manufacture and supply of solar water pumps.Bengaluru-based EMMVEE specialises in developing photovoltaic modules and systems for on-grid and off-grid applications."Today we signed an MoU with Spowdi which is a Swedish company manufacturing solar water pumps," EMMVEE Managing Director Manjunatha D V said.The pact was signed between Manjunatha and Henrik Johansson, CEO, Spowdi, at 'Sustainability by Sweden - Showroom India' event here.As per the pact, Manjunatha said his company will assemble the solar pumps at its facility in Bengaluru, besides manufacturing some components.It will be a 70 watt solar pump which can draw 25,000 litres of water per day, he added.He further said that looking at the rising cost of power, a pump run on solar energy can help farmers reduce their dependence on electricity.Those living in urban regions can also replace their electric pumps with solar ones to reduce their electricity bill, he said. When asked about shipping the first consignment, Manjunatha said that "the aim is to begin the production at the earliest. We are trying to start before the end of this financial year." PTI ABI ABM