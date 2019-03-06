Emoluments of service providers raised in Punjab

Chandigarh, Mar 6 (PTI) The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday decided to raise the emoluments of service providers (veterinary pharmacists) and 'Safai Sewaks' of the rural development department. While the emoluments of service providers have been increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 per month, those of 'Safai Sewaks' have gone up from Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,500 per month with effect from July 1, 2018, an official release said. The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh held here. Notably, the Animal Husbandry department contributes about 13 per cent of GDP in economic growth of the State along with agriculture sector. The state government has already transferred back 582 Civil Veterinary Hospitals to the Animal Husbandry Department, including 582 sanctioned posts of Rural Veterinary Officers from Rural Development & Panchayat Department, to provide efficient animal health services. PTI CHS MRMR