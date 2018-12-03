Employee of TV news channel arrested for raping colleague in west Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) A woman, working as a clerk in a television news channel in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, accused her senior of allegedly raping her on multiple occasions, following which he was arrested, police said Monday. The woman approached police with a complaint on November 29, they said. Based on the complaint filed by the victim at the Punjabi Bagh police station, the man, who is currently under judicial custody, was arrested in connection with the incident last week, police said.The man used to head the department in which the victim was employed and would behave rudely with her and rebuke her, they said.She alleged that he would also "touch her inappropriately" and even sent her obscene messages, they said.The woman, who is married, alleged that the accused established physical relations with her against her will. In her complaint, she said the man even took her to a hotel room in Kirti Nagar where he allegedly raped her, police said. The woman claimed that he made it difficult for her to work in the office and would also threaten her with dire consequences if she did not "fulfil" his demands, they added.Police said they will be verifying all the allegations. PTI AMP SLB KJ