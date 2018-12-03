Employee of TV news channel arrested for raping colleague in west Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) An employee of a television news channel has been arrested for allegedly raping his colleague in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said Monday. Based on a complaint filed by the victim at the Punjabi Bagh police station, the man was arrested in connection with the incident last week, they said. Police said the accused heads one of the departments at the news channel. PTI AMP AMP KJKJ