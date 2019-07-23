Employees among 5 arrested for stealing from home appliances factory

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Five men, including two employees of a home appliances company, were arrested from outer Delhi's Bawana area for allegedly stealing goods from the factory, police said Tuesday. Police got a complaint on Monday of the theft at the factory in Sector 2 in Bawana, a senior police officer said. The complainant stated that his employees have stolen goods from the factory in past few days, the police said. The police have arrested five persons -- two employees, two former employees and a courier boy, said Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North). Total 15 LED TVs, 55 ceiling fans, 24 geysers and other appliances worth around Rs 6 lakh were recovered from their possession, they said. PTI NIT SMN