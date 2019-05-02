Empty chairs at BJP leaders' rallies show BJP loosing ground in Delhi: Congress

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The Congress said Thursday there were "empty chairs" at poll rallies of BJP chief Amit Shah and senior leader Rajnath Singh in Delhi, showing that the saffron party was loosing ground in the national capital.Citing media reports, Delhi Congress leader Subhash Chopra said the rallies of the two senior BJP leaders on Wednesday were "flop shows".The BJP rubbished claims of the Congress, saying that both the rallies were well-attended.Chopra, however, said the rallies of Shah and Singh were "complete flop shows"."At the meeting of Amit Shah, chairs were lying empty as far as the eyes could see. A few people were brought in by buses, and even they started leaving before the meeting started," he claimed.The election trend and the "empty chairs" at the rallies indicate that the "sand is slipping from under the feet of the party", said Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitender Kochar.Senior BJP leader and Union minister Vijay Goel said the Congress claims showed its leaders' "lack of confidence"."Instead of holding their own rallies and campaign, they are focussing on our campaigning. I was there in Shah's rally which started two hours late and yet it was jampacked," Goel said.Delhi BJP leaders said both the rallies were delayed because of the busy schedule of the two leaders.Congress spokesperson Kochar said people have "rejected" the Modi government as it has done "nothing" for the welfare of people and instead hit them hard through its polices and decisions like demonetisation and implementation of the Goods and Services Tax.The anger among people against the BJP is rising and it will be reflected when people will vote on the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi on May 12. He asserted Congress candidates will win all the seats. PTI VIT VIT ABHABH