Emraan Hashmi's son Ayaan declared cancer free

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) Actor Emraan Hashmi on Monday revealed his son Ayaan has been declared cancer free.Ayaan was diagnosed with a rare case of kidney cancer in 2014 at the age of three. "Today, 5 years after his diagnosis Ayaan has been declared cancer free. It has been quite a journey. Thank you for all your prayers and wishes. "Love and prayers for all the cancer fighters out there, hope and belief goes a long way. You can WIN this battle!" Emraan posted on Twitter alongside three pictures of him and his son.The actor had also co-written a book titled "The Kiss of Life: How A Superhero and My Son Defeated Cancer" along with Bilal Siddiqi.The book chronicled his son's struggle with the dreaded disease. The 39-year-old actor will be next seen in "Why Cheat India". The film releases Friday. PTI SHD SHDSHD

