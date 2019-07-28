'En-route China': Biting into exotic Asian food in capital

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The gourmands in the capital can write off from their bucket list a culinary journey starting from Burma and culminating in China, with stops in at least four other food destinations as a food festival promises to offer all that and more.Asia is on plate here at The Roseate's in-house Chi-ni restaurant as they feature some of the choicest -- vegetarian and non-vegetarian -- oriental delicacies from countries like China, Burma, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia."En-route China", the two-week food festival, includes soups, refreshing appetizers and delectable mains to be finished off with desserts like 'Chinese five spice cheese cake' and 'Coconut tapioca pudding'."Our select audience has always expressed a desire to explore different tastes from other Asian nations in the Pacific Ocean. We took this opportunity with our chefs expertise to create a unique experience of En-route China," Manas Tiwari, food and beverage manager, The Roseate, told PTI.So be it the super-nutritious 'Balinese chicken', a traditional Bali dish made using variety of spices, blended with vegetables, meat, fish and coconut; 'Suna la tang', a Chinese take on the hot and sour soup with tangy, peppery and savoury flavours; or 'Chicken khao suey curry', a Burmese noodle dish with a delicately spiced coconut milk, they are specially curated by chef Lau Ah Ban and Neeru Dhamala keeping in mind the Indian palette.Of course, a lot of thought has gone into zeroing in on the menu as it comes from countries having "very diverse" cuisines.For example, Burmese cuisine use a "lot of rice, wheat and rice noodles, as well as ginger and garlic in their food. Malaysia -- with influence of both India and China -- uses a lot of turmeric, tamarind paste, ginger, garlic and shrimp paste in their food. "The Indonesian cuisine varies from island to island with dominance of Javanese and Balinese cuisine. They use lots of pepper and their curries are on spicier side. "And China -- as they gifted the soya sauce to the world -- they use a lot of local ingredients with meats and seafood along with soya and oyster sauce," he added.The food goes off the table on August 3. PTI MG MAHMAH