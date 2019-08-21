Encounter between security forces, terrorists underway in Baramulla in J-K

Baramulla (J-K), Aug 20 (PTI) An encounter between security forces and terrorists was underway in Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night, officials said. the encounter broke out in the evening and continued till last reports came in, they said, adding that further details about the gunfight were awaited. This was the first encounter between security forces and terrorists in Kashmir since July 27, they said. On August 5, the Centre announced its move to abrogate the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and divide the state into two Union Territories. Before the move was announced, the government deployed additional security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI SKL SMNSMN