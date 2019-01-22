Encounter breaks out at Shopian in J-K

Srinagar, Jan 22 (PTI) An encounter broke out Tuesday between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Heff area of Shopian district following information about presence of militants in the area, they said.A police official said the search operation turned into a gun battle after militants opened fire on the security forces.No casualties have been reported so far, he added. PTI MIJ SRY