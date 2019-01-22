Encounter breaks out at Shopian in J-K

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Srinagar, Jan 22 (PTI) An encounter broke out Tuesday between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Heff area of Shopian district following information about presence of militants in the area, they said.A police official said the search operation turned into a gun battle after militants opened fire on the security forces.No casualties have been reported so far, he added. PTI MIJ SRY
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today