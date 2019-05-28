Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in Anantnag

Srinagar, May 28 (PTI) An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kokernag area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district Tuesday, police said.There were no reports of any casualties on either side so far, a police official said."A brief exchange of firing took place between militants and security forces in Kachwan forest area of Kokernag in Anantnag district," he said.He said additional forces have been rushed to the area to strengthen the cordon and prevent the militants from escaping.PTI MIJ DPB