Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in J-K's Kulgam

Srinagar, Feb 24 (PTI) An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and kashmir on Sunday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Turigam area of Kulgam district following information about presence of some militants there, a police official said. He said the militants opened fire on security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun-battle. There were no reports of any casualty on either side so far, the official said.