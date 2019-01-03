Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in J&K

/R Srinagar, Jan 3 (PTI) An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir Pulwama district on Thursday, police said. The security forces launched an anti-insurgency operation in the higher reaches of Tral area in the morning following information about the presence of at least two militants in the forests, a police officer said. The search operation turned into an encounter when the militants, who were hiding, opened fire, the officer said. There were no reports of any casualties in the operation so far, the official added. PTI MIJHMB