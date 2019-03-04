scorecardresearch
Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces at Tral in Pulwama

Srinagar,Mar 4 (PTI) An encounter broke out Tuesday between militants and security forces in Tral area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said."A brief exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists in Tral area," a police spokesman said.He said the security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to flush out the militants. PTI MIJ RAXRAX

