Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J-K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Jun 14 (PTI) An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday morning, police said.Security forces have launched a cordon and search operation in Brobunduna area of Awantipora in the district in south Kashmir after receiving intelligence input about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.As the forces were conducting searches in the area, the militants fired upon them and the forces retaliated, the official said.He said exchange of firing was going on. PTI SSB NSDNSD

