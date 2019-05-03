scorecardresearch
Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J-K's Shopian

/R Srinagar, May 3 (PTI) An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir Friday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Imam Sahib area of Shopian district in south Kashmir in the morning, a police official said. He said a brief exchange of firing took place between the two sides after a contact with the militants was established. The area has been put under cordon and further details were awaited, the official said. PTI SSB MIJ AQS

