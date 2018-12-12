scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Encounter breaks out in J-K's Sopore

Srinagar, Dec 12 (PTI) An encounter broke out Wednesday between militants and security forces in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Brath Kalan area of Sopore following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.He said the militants opened fire at the security forces, leading to an encounter.No casualties have been reported so far in the operation, he added. PTI MIJ CK

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos