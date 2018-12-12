Encounter breaks out in J-K's Sopore

Specials
Srinagar, Dec 12 (PTI) An encounter broke out Wednesday between militants and security forces in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Brath Kalan area of Sopore following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.He said the militants opened fire at the security forces, leading to an encounter.No casualties have been reported so far in the operation, he added. PTI MIJ CK
