Encounter breaks out in J&K's Kupwara

/RSrinagar, Mar 7 (PTI) An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kralgund area of Handwara in north Kashmir district late Wednesday night following information about the presence of militants in there, a police official said.He said the cordon was maintained during the night and the forces zeroed in on the location of the militants in the morning.There was a brief exchange of fire between the two sides, the official said.He said a search operation is going on in the area. Further details are awaited. PTI SSB MIJ GVS