Encounter breaks out in J&K's Shopian

Srinagar, Jul 31 (PTI) An encounter broke out between militants and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said. The exchange of fire took place in Badrhama area following a cordon-and-search operation, an officer said. No casualties have been reported so far and the encounter was going on when last reports were received, the officer added. PTI MIJHMB
