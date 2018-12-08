scorecardresearch
Encounter breaks out on Srinagar's outskirts

Srinagar, Dec 8 (PTI) An encounter broke out Saturday between militants and security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar - the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the evening near the Srinagar-Bandipora road in Mujgund area on the city's outskirts, a police official said.As the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired upon them, he said.The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.He said the gunfight was going on and further details were awaited. PTI SSB CK

