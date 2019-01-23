Encounter underway in Kashmir Valley

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Srinagar, Jan 23 (PTI) An encounter broke out on Wednesday between security forces and militants in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Binner area of Baramulla district following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.He said the search operation turned into a gunbattle after militants opened fire on the security forces.No casualties have been reported so far in the encounter, he added.PTI MIJ DVDV
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today