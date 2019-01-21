Encounter underway in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar, Jan 21 (PTI)An encounter broke out on Monday between security forces and militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hapatnaar area of Budgam District following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.He said the search operation turned intoa gunbattle after militants opened fire on security forces.No casualties have been reported so far in the encounter, he added. PTI MIJ DVDV