Encroachments removed from kanwar mela area

Haridwar, Jul 19 (PTI) Police here on Friday removed encroachments from the mela area to accommodate the growing rush of kanwariyas. Accompanied by senior officials, ADG Ashok Kumar marched from Khadkhadi to Har ki Pauri to assess the arrangements. He asked the officials to maintain strict vigil in the area. An estimated three crore kanwariyas are likely to visit Haridwar to collect the holy water during the kanwar yatra, which will conclude on July 30. Meanwhile, District Magistrate Dipendra Chowdhary ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the district from July 23 to 30, when the rush of kanwariyas is likely to be at its peak. PTI Corr ALM RDKRDK