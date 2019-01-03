Endeavour of govt is to provide affordable quality healthcare for all: Gowda

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The government Thursday said it endeavours to provide affordable quality healthcare for all while also working to boost the domestic pharmaceutical sector through 'Make in India'. As part of its efforts to give an impetus to the sector, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda will meet leaders of pharmaceutical and medical devices industry to discuss policy and challenges facing the industry, during the international conference being organised in Bengaluru in February. "The endeavour of the government is to provide affordable quality healthcare for all and boost indigenous pharma sector through 'Make in India'," Gowda said while addressing media during a curtain raiser for 'India Pharma 2019 & India Medical Device 2019' here. The minister further said to boost the sector, the Cabinet has already given approval for 100 per cent FDI under automatic route for manufacturing of medical devices. The Department of Pharmaceuticals, under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, along with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, is organising the 4th International Conference on Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices sector on February 18 and 19 in Bengaluru. Seeking to address concerns of the industry over various issues, including price control, the minister said the event would provide an opportunity to discuss government policy and challenges facing the industry. "The government is striving to make the processes in the sector as transparent and easy as possible," he added. The flagship event would bring key stakeholders of the pharma and medical devices sectors under one roof, Gowda said. The theme for India Pharma 2019 is 'Enabling Quality Affordable Healthcare' and that of India Medical Device 2019 is 'Med-Tech India: Gearing up for Ayushman Bharat'. PTI AKT RKL HRS