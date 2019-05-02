Energy and enthusiasm of crowds at rallies indicate 'big change' in air: Rahul

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday said the energy and enthusiasm he has witnessed during his election rallies indicate a "big change" is in the air."115 election rallies in 60 days. Its been a long election campaign!," Gandhi wrote on Twitter. Across the country, the energy and enthusiasm of the crowds "we are pulling indicate that big change is in the air", he said, adding India wants 'Nyay'. Gandhi also shared some pictures from his Thursday's rally at Simdega in Jharkhand. PTI ASK DPB